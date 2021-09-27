Deutsche Bank AG Has $57.29 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,864 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of UDR worth $57,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.55 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

