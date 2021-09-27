Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,282 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $46,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $351.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $217.99 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

