Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $51,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,421. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

FNF stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.