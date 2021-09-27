Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $156.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

