Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates £179.87 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £179.87 ($235.00) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £164.99 ($215.56).

LON:FLTR opened at £153.65 ($200.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is £141.42. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion and a PE ratio of -369.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £117 ($152.86) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

