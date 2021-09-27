Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$549.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.52.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.