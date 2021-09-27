Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $121.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $129.53.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

