dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $119.64 million and $8.13 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00122929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043652 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

