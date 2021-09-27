Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $217.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

