Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS: DNFGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2021 – Dongfeng Motor Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Dongfeng Motor Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Dongfeng Motor Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dongfeng Motor Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – Dongfeng Motor Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Dongfeng Motor Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

DNFGY opened at $48.55 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

