Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

