Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 361.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

