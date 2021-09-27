DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.37 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in DouYu International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 437,181 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

