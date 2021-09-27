Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.90

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.90 and last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 97294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.42.

DRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

