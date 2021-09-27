Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 17,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,133. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

