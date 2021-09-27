Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.67.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DPM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.