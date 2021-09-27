Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 471,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

