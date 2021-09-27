e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.91 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $72.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $367.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.