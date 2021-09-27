e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.91 Million

Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $72.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $367.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 14,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

