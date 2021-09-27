Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $868.82 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $808.46 and a 200 day moving average of $705.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

