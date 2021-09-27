EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $170.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.