Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.31

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$124.31 and last traded at C$123.00, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$119.38.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.