eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report sales of $92.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.46 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

