Elanor Commercial Property Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ECF)

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile
