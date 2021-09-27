Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.41

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 10761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

