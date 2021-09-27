Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

