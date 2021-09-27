Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $287.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.87 and its 200 day moving average is $254.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.49 and a 1-year high of $288.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.