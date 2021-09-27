Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $11,267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SOS by 18,969.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOS opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. SOS Limited has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

