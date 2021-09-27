Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $246,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $56,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.