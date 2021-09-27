Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,458,920. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

