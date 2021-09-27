Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.