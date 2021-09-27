Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $185.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

DAVA traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 212,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.