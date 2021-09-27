Enecuum (ENQ) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and $548,661.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00122601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,651,782 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

