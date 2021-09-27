Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,509 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

