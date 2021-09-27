Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

