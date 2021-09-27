Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

