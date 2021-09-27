Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

CENTA stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

