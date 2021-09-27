Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,465 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

