Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $701,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA:DAPR opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

