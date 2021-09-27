Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $824,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $176.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

