Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,500,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $196.78 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

