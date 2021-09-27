Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $6,969,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 40.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $265.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.35 and its 200 day moving average is $233.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.