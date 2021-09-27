Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $253.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $265.50 on Thursday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.35 and a 200-day moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.