Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.