Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,008,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,592,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $401.47 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average of $369.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

