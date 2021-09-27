Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

