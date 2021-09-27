Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $285,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $411,084,000 after buying an additional 407,580 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 363,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 90.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 323,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

