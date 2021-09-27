Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

