Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $17.22 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

