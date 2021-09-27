Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,045 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $785,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after buying an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,563,000.

IYR stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

