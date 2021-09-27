Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,810 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,301,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $75.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

